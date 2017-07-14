CM LOS ANGELES - The Weeknd has apparently planned a romantic vacation to mark Selena Gomez’s 25th birthday.

The 27-year-old musician - who has been dating the brunette beauty since January this year - has been busily organising an unforgettable trip to mark Selena’s big day on July 22.

A source explained: ‘’Selena is counting down the days until her birthday in less than two weeks because she’ll be seeing her boyfriend. ‘’He’s taking her on a surprise vacation.’’

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, has already informed Selena of his plan to whisk her away, but he’s remained tight-lipped abut where they’ll being going.

And although Selena remains in the dark about his plans, she’s already excited by the prospect of spending some alone time with her boyfriend.

The insider told HollywoodLife.com ‘’She has no idea where they are going but he has a break in his tour and has told her he’s taking her somewhere. She’s super excited!’’ This comes shortly after The Weeknd reportedly requested to have a ‘’100-inch television’’ shipped into his dressing room at Wireless Festival so that he could play ‘Mario Kart’ before his set.

The ‘Starboy’ hitmaker was tasked with closing the three-day music extravaganza in London and he decided to relax ahead of the gig by playing some video games. A source exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ‘’Alongside the usual champagne and sweets requests, The Weeknd was rumoured to have a huge 100’ screen shipped into his compound.

‘’As a massive fan of video games, this meant he could relax and play ‘Mario Kart’ before his set.’’ Selena was rumoured to have been among the crowd at the festival, but she wasn’t spotted alongside her boyfriend.

An insider said: ‘’There was said to be sightings of Selena on site, but she cleverly managed to avoid all cameras.’’