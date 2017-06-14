LOS ANGELES-Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman has said she is embracing turning 50 this year and claims she has more work now than she has ever had.

The ‘Big Little Lies’ actress will be celebrating reaching the milestone age later this month but she isn’t upset about getting older because she is so ‘’lucky’’.

Speaking to ‘Entertainment Tonight’, Nicole said: ‘’I’m absolutely embracing it.

I try to embrace all parts of my life now because I think you just go ‘wow. I’m so lucky, so blessed.’’

After a hectic few months, Nicole - who has kids Isabella, 24, and Connor, 22, with ex-husband Tom Cruise, and Sunday, nine, and Faith, six, with spouse Keith Urban - is looking forward to leisurely birthday celebrations that will include a trip back to her native Australia as she has no working commitments for the entire summer.

She added: ‘’I’m making an effort to go back and see my mum in Australia and spend time with her. I’ve got the whole summer off so I’m just kind of relaxing.’’

Nicole can next be seen in ‘The Beguiled’ - which co-stars Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning and was directed by Sofia Coppola - and recently appeared in TV show ‘Big Little Lies’ alongside Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, and Zoe Kravitz, and enjoyed working on female-driven projects so much, she is looking for a similar set-up on her next film.

She said: ‘’I’ve managed to do two now. I did ‘Big Little Lies’ and then ‘Beguiled’ in a row.

‘’It’s so fantastic! I loved it! Bring it on, give me more girls, more women!’’

Despite turning 50 this year, the actress previously said she is getting more work than ever.

She said: ‘’I’m turning 50 this year and I’ve never had more work than right now. And that’s partly because I work in television, I can work on films that are made to be shown on a small screen and I can work on films shown on a big screen. As an actor I get to work in all of the mediums.’’