LONDON:- US actress Lindsay Lohan has joined Sky’s upcoming comedy series Sick Note, alongside Rupert Grint, Nick Frost and Don Johnson. The Mean Girls star will appear in the second series, with the first due to air this autumn. The comedy follows Daniel Glass (Grint) as an insurance rep who is wrongly told he has a terminal illness but decides to keep his misdiagnosis to himself. Lohan will play Katerina West, the daughter of Glass’s boss (Johnson). The actress tweeted about her “jokes” with the cast. The second series, starring Frost as Glass’s incompetent oncologist, is expected to be broadcast next year.

Sky’s head of comedy, Jon Mountague, said: “One lie leads to the next in this unsettlingly brilliant comedy that will hook viewers in and have them on the very edge of their seats. “Filming for series two is already under way and we’re delighted to confirm Lindsay Lohan will be joining Rupert and Nick in this stellar comedy cast.” David Walliams and Miranda Hart’s production company King Bert is making Sick Note for Sky.