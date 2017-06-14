LAHORE-The fifth death anniversary of legendary singer Mehndi Hassan went unnoticed yesterday as no event was held in the city in his honour. Lahore Arts Council and Pakistan National Council of Arts always organize events in honour of the artistes who have passed away. However, this year Mehndi Hassan’s death anniversary could not be observed for reasons unknown.

However, a blood donation and transfusion awareness seminar was held at Alhamra Arts Council in which singers Amanat Ali, Farhana Maqsood, Kashif Babar and Imran Hashmi were invited as special guests.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mehdi Hassan was born on July 18, 1927 in a village called Luna, Rajasthan in Jhunjhunu district in British India into a family of traditional musicians.

Hassan started to perform at a young age and the first concert of dhrupad and kheyal with his elder brother is reported to have been held in Fazilka Bungla, near present DC House (1935) of Undivided Punjab.

Mehdi Hasan died at around noon on 13 June 2012 at Aga Khan University Hospital, Karachi after suffering a 12-year-long tenure of lung, chest and urinary tract diseases.