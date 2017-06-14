After Pakistan thrashed England in the first leg of the ICC Champions trophy semi-final, social media exploded with tweets in support of captain Sarfraz Ahmed.

The skipper was ridiculed on social media after a leaked video showed an uncomfortable Sarfraz asking whether he was to be questioned by English reporters at a pre-match press conference.

While taking his seat at the press conference, Sarfraz asked: "Saray English mein hain?" — Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi (@ahsannagi) June 12, 2017

Acha hai delete kr di

Press conference say pehly sarfraz pooch raha tha k Kya saray questions English Mei hon gay? I found it awkward — Asif Khan (@mak_asif) June 12, 2017

This twitter user went a little too far.

From what backwater villiage did they pull Sarfraz Ahmed from?! The man couldn't even speak English! There was no comparison with Kohli! — Zeeshan Shah (@zeeshan_shah_dc) June 5, 2017

Then Karma struck!

Sarfraz may not know how to speak English but he surly knew how to beat English✌???? — Misbah Abbasi (@MisbahAbbasi7) June 14, 2017

This user pointed out the savagery with which the Sarfraz-11 hit back.

They made fun of Sarfraz English & his team is making fun of English team. Savage#ENGvPAK #CT17 — Ravi Chiku (@chiku_ravi) June 14, 2017

Sarfraz going on to show that speaking English isn't the real talent, beating the English is. Sweet sweet justice — Nauman (@iNaumanDogar) June 14, 2017

Actor Hamza Ali Abbasi even uploaded a video in support of Sarfraz, saying a sportsman should be judged on the basis of his performance and not his speaking skills.

“It is disturbing to see the reactions from some people on how he was ridiculed for not speaking a language that is not even his mother tongue,” he said.

“We need to get rid of this colonial slave mentality and inferiority complexes. It is not important that every Pakistani should speak English.”

He pointed out that the team is there to excel at their game, not to learn how to speak fluent English.

“So, if you want to criticise on something, criticise them on their cricketing skills,” he said.

He added that if there’s someone who can convey his message to Sarfraz and other players that they should never be embarrassed about not being able to speak a language that is not their native language.

“The appropriate way to go about it is that you can keep a translator with you.”