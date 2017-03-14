LOS ANGELES-‘Beauty and the Beast’ star Emma Watson has claimed that love is transcending.

The 26-year-old actress, who stars as Belle in Disney’s remake of ‘Beauty and the Beast’, thinks love has the potential to go beyond the limits of convention and she claims this is exemplified in her new movie, in which her on-screen character benefits from the kindness of her father Maurice and the Beast.

She said: ‘’What makes the dynamic of Belle and Maurice’s relationship so interesting is that they’re toe to toe. I also love the scene where Beast lets Belle go and sets her free, whether she decides to come back to him or not.’’

Emma also said that the much-anticipated new movie sends an important message.

She told Den of Geek: ‘’Love transcends and is bigger than them.’’

This comes shortly after Emma admitted a ‘’scheduling conflict’’ with the making of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ was to blame for her not accepting a starring role in ‘La La Land’.

Emma was originally attached to the leading role in the musical - which ultimately went to Emma Stone - but she dismissed the notion that her ‘’crazy demands’’ are the reason she didn’t get the part.

The British star recently said: ‘’[‘Beauty and the Beast’] wasn’t a movie I could just sort of step into. I knew I had horse training, I knew I had dancing, I knew I had three months of singing ahead of me and I knew I had to be in London to really do that.

‘’This wasn’t a movie I could just kind of parachute into. I knew I had to do the work, and I had to be where I had to be. So, you know, scheduling conflict-wise, it just didn’t work out.’’