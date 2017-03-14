Lollywood beauty Meera has announced that she will soon open a salon in collaboration with stage actress Deedar in Lahore’s Gulberg area.

She made the news public during an inauguration ceremony of Deedar’s second beauty parlour in Iqbal Town.

Meera was invited as the chief guest in the event which was also attended by Deedar’s father Idrees Bhatti and mother Billo Begum.

On the occasion, Deedar demonstrated make-up application on Meera.

While talking to media, Meera said that she wanted to focus on business along-with acting.