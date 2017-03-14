Following the mediation of religious scholar Tariq Jamil, actress Veena Malik has agreed to reconcile with her husband Asad Khattak.

“I am ready to give him one more chance,” said the actress.

According to media reports, Veena Malik accused her husband of beating her. Asad Malik aplogised for his mistakes and promised with Tariq Jamil that he will ‘not do such things again’, according to reports.

Sources further claimed that Mufti Naeem and Malala’s father Zia Yousafzai also played important role in couple’s reconciliation.

Earlier, Veena Malik had got a divorce from Asad Khattak through a court in Lahore on March 11.