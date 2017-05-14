LOS ANGELES - An Irish glamour model says Drake spotted her on Instagram and invited her to join him on tour. Ava Van Rose - whose real name is Bridget Byrne - claims the rapper asked her to join him at his Irish concert earlier this year before taking her on tour, where she mingled with a number of celebrities at his after-parties.

She told The Irish Sun: ‘’His bodyguard private messaged me on the day of the gig in Dublin asking would I like to go to the gig, so obviously I said yes.

‘’He texted me saying I was one of the prettiest girls he’d ever seen and that he worked for Drake. I thought it was a catfish straight away. ‘’But no, he was genuine and my friend and I went to the concert and then back to the Fitzwilliam Hotel for the afterparty.

‘’It was so surreal and Drake was lovely, they all were. We had a great night and then they asked me to join them on tour, so I said yeah.

‘’They arranged for me to go and booked the flights over. I was hanging around with the friends and family backstage. Drake’s dad was there and he was such a nice guy, we got on really well. I also became pally with his cousin Tonya.’’ Bridget, 26, revealed she met a host of stars during her whirlwind time with Drake, 30, on tour. She said: ‘’We went to Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and all over but the best concert was London, that was amazing. We met everyone, he had so many famous people at his gigs! Nicki Minaj, Rita Ora, Chris Rock were all there and were introduced.