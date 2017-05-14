LOS ANGELES (FF): Goldie Hawn says she would not make a movie with her daughter Kate Hudson because the expectations would be too high.

Although the 71-year-old actress would love to work with her 38-year-old daughter, she admitted that expectations would be too high. She told the Los Angeles Times: ‘’We would love it, but it’s really interesting - unless it’s something great, honey, you don’t do it. And I’ll tell you another thing: mother and daughter, or son or whatever - sometimes it doesn’t work. You have to look at the reality, because we’re very well known apart.

There’s a lot of expectation coming into it. You want to talk about baggage!’’

Goldie has recently returned to the big screen in ‘Snatched’ with Amy Schumer, after taking time off to focus on raising her youngest son Wyatt, with partner Kurt Russell, and she is now considering taking on more acting roles.

She said: ‘’It was a very powerful time for me. When you think you’re doing nothing, you’re actually doing a lot - your brain is incubating into the next step. And I never looked back about acting - ever. I didn’t miss it. I was doing something I cared about.

‘’I’m not new on the block, so I know what goes on when a gal gets to be at a certain time in her life in this business. You don’t get things like this. But look what I got. I got Amy and me together in, basically, a two-people movie. How awesome to not play an ancillary role? It was an awesome way to re-enter.’’