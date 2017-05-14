LOS ANGELES:- Jake Gyllenhaal and Benedict Cumberbatch are set to co-star in ‘Rio’, about a journalist who gets caught up in a plot to fake his friend’s death. The actors are in talks with Studiocanal to take on the leading roles in the movie, which tells the story of a reporter (Gyllenhaal), who gets caught up in a plot to fake his friend’s (Cumberbatch) death after he visits him in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro. Jake is looking at producing the movie through his Nine Stories Productions, while Benedict will also take on a producer credit through his Sunny March company, Variety reports. Luca Guadagnino is set to direct, while Steven Knight has written the script.–HR

Meanwhile, Jake, 36, recently praised the late Patrick Swayze for being ‘’so supportive’’ of him in his breakout role in ‘Donnie Darko’.