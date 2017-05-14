LONDON - Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel are set to marry ‘imminently’, according to Us Weekly.

The 34-year-old model and her 26-year-old fiancé, who founded social media app Snapchat, are set to wed very soon, and Miranda’s family have already flown to Los Angeles from Australia, Us Weekly reports.

Miranda was previously married to Orlando Bloom from 2010 to 2013 and the couple have a son Flynn, six, together.

Although the pair are still close, Orlando recently admitted he hadn’t received an invitation to the wedding.

He said: ‘’I haven’t received an invite yet but I would be [going if I did get an invite] - it’s all harmonious so I am blessed.’’

And if his invite doesn’t come through, the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star has a back-up plan to keep updated with the nuptials. He added: ‘’I’ll just look at the Snapchat feed’’.

He also revealed that over the last few years, he has chosen the welfare of his son and his ex-wife over his career so he wouldn’t end up in a ‘’weird existence’’ isolated from them.

He explained: ‘’The last few years for me is about being present for my son, so I’ve done less in the last few years. [Since] I’ve separated I’ve wanted to make sure I was holding a space for both of them and not spiral out in to some weird, crazy, LA existence and I wasn’t going to be around.

‘’That’s been a big focus for me, so that’s the only thing that’s affected my decision making in the last little window but now she’s settled, she’s happy and everything’s good I’ve sort of been refocusing and I’ve been developing a few things on the side for myself which has been good.’’