LOS ANGELES (HS): Nicki Minaj is setting up a charity to pay off her fans’ student loans.

Just one week after the star offered to help a number of her Twitter followers by paying off their tuition fees, Nicki revealed she has already made the first round of payments and will soon launch an official charity to help out even more of her followers.

Sharing a screenshot of messages from her staff about the payments that have already been made, she wrote on Instagram: ‘’This makes me so happy. [A few from the other day] I’ll do another impromptu payment spree in a month or 2 but pls know that I’m launching my official charity for Student Loans/Tuition Payments VERY SOON! You’ll be able to officially sign up! I’ll keep you posted! (sic).’’

The screenshot Nicki shared said: ‘’Hi Nicki, Here is the list of the payments that were done today.

‘’Herman, $1,128 for 2 summer classes. He started crying. I had to get off the phone cause he was about to make me cry too.

‘’Jackob. He asked for $500 for books - So far we have ordered 2 for $269.25 waiting for the info for the other 2.

‘’Aja - Paid off 2 student loans totaling $2,825.93 (sic).’’

A number of other payments were also included.

Nicki’s charitable streak started last week when the 34-year-old rapper was chatting to fans on Twitter about her new single ‘Regret In Your Tears’.

One follower asked her to pay his tuition and she replied: ‘’Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?! Dead serious. Shld I set it up? (sic).’’

Fans then started sending Nicki screenshots of their Grade Point Averages (GPA), with one writing: ‘’I Have a 4.0 I’m In Medical School! I Wanna Join!!’’, leading Nicki to reply: ‘’Ok do u need help w/tuition or do u have a full scholarship? (sic).’’

Another person wrote: ‘’1k would be more than enough for my 3 summer classes help me Nic,’’ and she quickly responded: ‘’That’s it? I’ll send it tmrw. dm me ur bank info babe. Next! (sic)’’.

And one more fan wrote to the star - who was born in Trinidad - ‘’What about helping a fellow immigrant that wants to go to school?’’

To their delight, Nicki wrote back: ‘’U want to go to college but can’t? How much do u need to get u in school? Is that the only thing stopping u? (sic)’’

In total Nicki offered help to 30 people and promised she will do the same again soon.