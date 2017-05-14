LOS ANGELES - ‘Wonder Woman’ is inspired by the first ‘Superman’ movie, according to film director Patty Jenkins.

The 45-year-old filmmaker is behind the upcoming action movie starring Gal Gadot as the titular character, and the creative mastermind has admitted the 1978 action movie starring the late Christopher Reeve encouraged her to make the latest movie based on Diana Prince a ‘’sincere origin story’’.

Speaking to SciFiNow magazine about her the production, she said: ‘’I looked at the landscape of superhero films right now, many of which I love, and I thought: ‘What am I not seeing right now?’ And it happened to be exactly what brought me to being passionate about it in the first place, which was ‘Superman 1’ and its classic superhero storytelling. That was when I thought: ‘Wow, it’s interesting that nobody was doing the sincere origin story, with emotions and comedy, and putting the time into that character story’, so it felt like a great time to do it.’’

However, Jenkins didn’t feel ‘’hampered’’ by the movie and people not knowing the plotline.

She said: ‘’You have to think about how ground-breaking Richard Donner’s ‘Superman’ was. The idea of making a big, serious movie about a superhero was ridiculous. It was though t to be a ridiculous idea. That was for Saturday morning cartoons and kids’ shows. That put Superman’s story on the map. So, in a way, one of the things that was great about this was that I didn’t feel hampered by people not knowing the story. Instead, I treated it like a classic story that you should know just as they did.’’