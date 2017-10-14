Actress Nusrat Ara famously known for her character of Bil Batori in drama Ainak Wala Jinn has passed away today, reported Waqt News.

According to media reports, the actress was admitted in Jinnah Hospital, Lahore due to respiratory issues.

Earlier, reports of her being ill and found begging in Lahore was surfaced in media. She was then admitted to hospital for treatment and government announced Rs 1 million for her.

She shot to fame through her role of Bil Batori in Ainak Wala Jinn, a immensely famous drama for children. But after end of the drama, she did not get much acting jobs.

She shifted to Lahore from Karachi some 30 years back in search of work but except Ainak Wala Jinn, she could not find any major role.

The unemployment, plunged her into depression and other mental disorders.