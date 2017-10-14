LOS ANGELES:- The singer will perform over 30 solo dates in the coming months. Gary Barlow is set to embark on his solo UK and Ireland tour this coming Spring with 34 dates in all across 24 venues, with some that he has never yet played before in his 30 year career. It is also his first solo tour in three years. The 46-year-old Take That star will kick off the tour on April 16th 2017 with a two-night residence at the Edinburgh Playhouse and will wrap at the unusual location of Delamere Forest in Cheshire on June 9th (following a performance at Thetford Forest between Norfolk and Suffolk).

He will also play two nights at Manchester’s O2 Apollo plus another two at the London Palladium in May. More major cities he will appear at are Dublin, Belfast, Brighton, Cardiff, Nottingham and Sheffield among others, though noticably missing are such cities like Birmingham, Glasgow, Liverpool, Bristol and Newcastle. Gary’s last solo dates was the Since I Saw You Last Tour in 2014 from March to October. It was in celebration of his last solo album release of the same name which reached number two in the UK charts and sold more than 700,000 copies in the nation alone. It included the singles ‘Let Me Go’ and ‘Face To Face’ featuring Elton John. Earlier this year, Take That dropped their eighth studio album ‘Wonderland’ in March this year through Polydor Records alongside the singles ‘Giants’ and ‘New Day’. Their tour as a band is currently ongoing, having begun at Birmingham’s Genting Arena on May 5th 2017. Their UK dates concluded this summer, and they will hit the Perth Arena in Australia on November 11th and finally end the tour on November 22nd at The Trusts Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.