LOS ANGELES-The scandal deluging Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has deepened after US actress Rose McGowan publicly accused him of raping her.In a series of tweets, McGowan also accused Amazon Studio chief Roy Price of having ignored her when she made the allegation earlier.Amazon has put Price - himself accused on Thursday of sexually harassing a female producer - on leave of absence. Weinstein denies any sexual assaults. There was no comment from Price.

Police forces in the US and UK police have launched investigations into sexual assault allegations against Weinstein: The New York Police Department is looking into an allegation dating from 2004 and reviewing whether there are any additional complaints

London’s Met Police has received an allegation of sexual assault in the London area in the 1980s.Addressing Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos on Twitter, McGowan - who has appeared in Scream, The Black Dahlia and TV series Charmed - criticised the company for doing business with Weinstein.

“I told the head of your studio that HW raped me,” she wrote. “Over & over I said it. He said it hadn’t been proven. I said I was the proof.”

Price was separately accused by Isa Hackett, a producer on one of Amazon’s shows, of having lewdly propositioned her in a taxi and at a corporate dinner in 2015, the Hollywood Reporter writes. The same article says 10 other women told the author that Weinstein had either sexually harassed or assaulted them between the 1990s and 2015. The New York Times broke the story on 5 October when it detailed decades of allegations of sexual harassment against Weinstein.