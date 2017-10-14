LAHORE-After having received recognition as a high end luxury designer, Shiza Hassan now showcases her latest bridal collection ‘Aroos e Shehnai- Chapter II’ on the first day of the coveted L’Oreal Bridal Week taking place in Lahore at the Nishat Hotel.

This collection, as the name signifies, is a manifestation of splendor and elegance. With its hand crafted intricate work and an eye catching color palette, it brings to life the spirit of the wedding season. The olden days of the Persian era with water gardens and ancient architecture, come to life under the canvas of tissue, velvet and mukesh with embellishments of Swarovski and kamdani. The motifs and patterns capturing the Persian art and the shikargah scenes pay a grand tribute to the Persian heritage.

The needle craft on a spectrum of hues with entrancing speckle of pearls and scintillating adornments enliven the frescos with vitality, narrating a tale of its own. The handiwork with its immaculate detailing and impeccable artistry on the fine quality fabric, features classic and modern techniques that pour life into the flora and fauna incorporated in the designs.The color palette adds to the enchantment with shades like mint green and ice blue paired with accents of gold and crimson amalgamating into something truly magical. The silhouettes, while staying true to the modern essence, devote an ode to the traditional charm of the royal, ancient days making this collection one of a kind.

Speaking about her collection, Shiza Hassan said, “The collection is a continuation of our Aroos e Abrashami Collection which was inspired by the Turkish epoch and was showcased at the PLBW 16. Aroos e Shehnai, however, is a depiction of contemporary bridal couture with a Persian twist. We have always tried to create something which caters to the needs of every bride. From a diverse color palette of ethereal pastels to bolds likes reds and silhouettes which embody a harmonizing amalgamation of traditional and modern cuts, we have it all. We have used rich fabrics with intricate embroidery of gold and silver with hand embellishments and trimmings to create a magical look which will have you living your fairytale dream,” she said.