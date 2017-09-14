Karachi-Creating strong waves of innovation and designs, Fashion Pakistan Week day1 was a stellar show showcasing best in formal, semi formal and bridal collection by leading and burgeoning designers on the ramp at a local marquee.

Our Lollywood divas’ amped up the glam quotient with their presence and left the audience enchanted with their fabulous looks. The evening was all about glamour and style as Karachi turned out to applaud the six opening night designers.

The red carpet was a star-studded affair with who’s who of the entertainment industry, socialites and cooperates giants coming together in an elegant mix of glitz. Keeping in tune with the Winter Festive, the makeup looks of the show remained simple and elegant, without kohl. The makeup maestro Nabila from N-Pro and N-Gents, styled the models with her signature aplomb.

Talking to The Nation, international model Luba Didenko said, “It had been an amazing experience working in Pakistan. The people are really nice to me. The bridal couture wear are quite heavy in weight but the beauty of these dresses are speechless. It’s an honour to walk in such stunning ensembles by Pakistan top-notch designer,” she said.

FPW CEO Feri Rawanian said, “Each year, Fashion Pakistan Week stuns the audience and that’s because we have great designers, sponsors and partners on board with us, that help make it a great success. The extravagant collections displayed on the ramps are a representation of the uniquely inspired designers,” Feri said.

Day one of FPW opened up with a striking and awe-inspiring collection by Misha Lakhani. She took the audience on a rollercoaster of contrasting styles. The vibe was electrifying and her energy and passion shone through in the clothes.

The collection was mainly inspired by Persian, Central Asian and Indian designs, created using hand-woven silks and intricate needle craft embroidery. Using subtle floral work and a combination of colours varying from bold maroons to delicate whites, her collection did not fail to impress.

Next up was Aamna Aqeel, her colour combos were quite endearing the fabric employed by the designer spoke of the quality. She had emphasis on the cuts resulting in a sleek bridal presentation. The goddess-like collection comprised of modern cuts and flowy designs had a perfect mix of golds and whites. This was followed by bold colorism inclusive of strong maroons paired with gorgeous emerald, creating perfect bridal ensembles.

Obaid Sheikh was third to present his collection ‘Husan Ara’ on the runway. Focusing on details with vibrant colour pallete the collection was an exciting mix of ideas with the traditional cuts in his signature style.

Conveying the message that every woman is beautiful, he used strong, yet elegant ethnic work alongside Marodi and Raisha techniques that completed each ensemble exquisitely. He also presented a menswear collection, with the aim to represent the perfect and timeless pieces for gentlemen. Actress Ghana Ali looked resplendent in Obaid’s creation.

Erum Khan made our hearts beat faster with a pitch perfect collection aimed directly at our wallets. Each piece created by her was a permutation of new age fashion with a hint of ritual. The colours of the dresses were selected very judiciously, where maroon and pink played a role in establishing the aura of royalty and fashion forward aqua and grey, propel it firmly into modern day fashion.

Saira Rizwan collection had voguish designs and striking ornamentation on rich fabrics with deep hues such as velvet, brocade and tissue, signifying the glitz and glam that the wedding season entails.

The collection, comprising of formals and bridals in shades of starry night with tilla embroidery and exquisite 3D embellishments was nothing short of a treat with all the razzle-dazzle. The stunning actress Sumbul Iqbal sashayed down the ramp as the showstopper for the designer.

Suffuse by Sana Yasir closed the show with an extravagant collection full of silver tassels and sparkles. Suffuse’s spectacular range of silver formal wear, was created using bespoke tailoring, presenting an ode to the modern women.