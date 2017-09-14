LOS ANGELES:- Lady Gaga has revealed she has fibromyalgia, a long-term condition which can cause pain all over the body. The singer made the announcement on Twitter where she also said the illness features in her latest documentary. “I wish to help raise awareness and connect people who have it. We can all share what helps/hurts,” she tweeted. Lady Gaga first spoke about living with chronic pain in 2013 but this is the first time she’s revealed the cause. The 31-year-old musician appeared at Toronto Film Festival showcasing the documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two.