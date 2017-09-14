KARACHI: The second day of Fashion Pakistan Week was buzzing with fashionistas eager to get a glimpse of the hot trends of Winter Festive on the runway.

Bursting with new synergy, the designers lit up the ramp with their interpretations and staging revolutionary yet rooted collection for winter ahead. A total of six designers showcased their winter festive collections.

The show came as whiff of fresh air as clothes were light and breezy.

Talking to The Nation International model Ana Nicolaie said, “I don’t feel much difference in the fashion industry of Pakistan and foreign countries. Fashion weeks in Karachi are well organized and people working here are really friendly and at the same time professional,” She said.

Chairperson of FPW Deepak Perwani said, “Those working behind the scenes know of the intense efforts that go into making the event flow seamlessly as it does. There’s much to expect from this year’s Fashion Pakistan Week Winter/Festive as it’s even grander than previous years with a line-up of many known and upcoming designers from across Pakistan showcasing their creativity in breath-taking ensembles while setting the perfect trends for the season,” Deepak said.

The show opened up with a brilliant psychedelic collection by Sanam Chaudhri. Her Pandora collection featured silhouettes inspired by late 80’s to early 90’s power couture, an audacious juxtaposition of starkly masculine and liltingly feminine lines; edgy jackets with fluid shalwars, bold shouldered peplum coats and fluid pleated skirts, umbrella cut capes and wide leg pants. There was a mix of long flares, elegant flowey tails and floral embellishments on the sleeves and hems of super stylish shirts. The fresh colours such as parrot green and greyish blue made a fashion statement.

Next up was Wardha Saleem, with her collection ‘Dholak’, deeply traditional yet with a modern play of colours and a silhouette that was supremely playful, the collection was a symphony of vibrant colours, intricate techniques and details keeping in line with our rich and vibrant heritage. She perfectly blended the bright hues of fuchsia, radiant oranges, vibrant greens, lustrous blue, passionate plums and rich reds in her own signature style. Beautiful cholis and shimmery ghagras with bird embroideries, hints of truck art, patterned bell-bottoms celebrated joy and new beginnings. The ensembles were a perfect fit for wedding and to make a bride feel like a royal princess on her big day. Actress Sana Javed sizzled on the ramp as she walked for the designer.

Emran Rajput was third to present his collection, ‘The gentleman’s club on the runway. The collection was cohesive, rich in texture and very impressive throughout. Short coats, Sherwanis and jackets for men were the highlights. The collection was crafted from the finest fabrics, creating timeless cuts and styles. Classic white coat with big black buttons, clean cut navy blue suits, edgy patterned insides for a sneaky colourful look that were sophisticated yet funky. The male models wearing Emraan's collection surely won the hearts of all with their best foot forward on the ramp, they strode with confidence, ready to take over the world and his collection surely proved that no one can beat a man in a suit.

Sadaf Malaterre flamboyant and flirty collection was specifically designed for the young at heart and fashion forward. Ranging from capes and shirts to dresses and pants, the collection mainly incorporated a melange of wispy dark maroons, blacks and greys, perfect for evening wear.

Last but not least HEM stole the thunder from others with a brilliant display of craftsmanship in a timeless collection. HEM’s collection was a blend of local crafts and experimental techniques. A soft colour palette was used with the purpose of reviving various embellishment techniques that curated different looks perfect for all occasions. It was hard not to pay heed to each of HEM’s dresses as the silver embellishments on the champagne gold and silver dresses, sparkled in the bright lights that surrounded the ramp. Each of HEM’s dresses stunned the audience as the models carried them gracefully.

The finale of Day 2 ended by stellar collection of Deepak Perwani. He presented ‘Gold Dust’, a collection of exquisite bride and groom wear that is effortlessly timeless, with a nod to modernism in the cuts and melange of colours. The collection entailed smart sherwanis and regal lehenga cholis, which, paired with jewellery by Sherezad, created a wave of nostalgia from the past. The traditional bridal colours; reds and maroons with gold work were used on the dresses shown initially. Sherwanis for men were mostly plain but they were complemented well by emerald green and maroon shawls that had classic golden work on them. Deepak’s magnificent collection generated an almost magical feel at the show, by re-creating trends of the past and perfectly concluded day 2.

The event was well managed by Talking Point PR Company.