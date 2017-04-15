LAHORE-The three-day 10th PFDC (Pakistan Fashion Design Council) Sunsilk Fashion Week, featuring the latest trends in high-street labels, textile brands and luxury prêt, began the other day at Expo center where both top-notch and emerging designers showcased their outstanding creations.

The glamour of live fashion week from the star-studded front row to the backstage drama demands responsibility. The front row at fashion weeks is said to be golden tickets and the art of putting together the media personalities at front for the PR agency who handles the whole show is an extremely tough job.

However, this year opportunity for all the sitting was given to Pakistan Fashion Design Council and it badly failed to manage it. The red carpet, which was supposed to start at 6:00pm, started at 7:35pm. We were told to submit our photographs and ID card numbers one month before the fashion week just because it was said this time PFDC has strict rules and regulation. We had to wait more than an hour outside and when the cards came they were without pictures and it was a moment of embarrassment.

The red carpet which seems always crowed with celebrities was dull this time. There were only few prominent attendees who included Ali Zafar, Mira Sethi, HSY, Kamiar Rokni, Maria B and fashionistas.

Day-1 of PSFW17 featured a solo show by HSY in Hall A, a grouped show featuring Misha Lakhani and Saira Shakira in Hall B, a grouped show featuring the Bank Alfalah Rising Talent Show, a capsule collection by Kokab Alvi, Zonia Anwaar and Generation by Khadija Rahman in Hall A and a solo show featuring Sania Studio by Sania Maskatiya in Hall B.

Each day of the fashion week accurate experience featuring either a solo designer or grouped designer/high street retail/lawn shows. Each of these shows has been divided between two entirely separate show spaces and two independent ramps within the same venue in their respective time slots.

HSY

Show on Day-1 was opened by Pakistan’s iconic couturier HSY with his brand’s S/S Luxury Prét collection titled ‘Paranoia’ as the platform’s first solo show. With ‘Paranoia’, HSY’s inspiration draws on the life and times of the young technology driven new generation of today and through fashion spins a narrative on the digital reality of this generation, whose lives play out largely online and how this very public condition of forever being watched and seen, induces a state of paranoia. His collection was an exploration and statement against this paranoid way of life and all of its trappings.

Generation by Khadija Rahman

Generation by Khadija Rahman showcased its ‘Bring Basant Back’ collection at PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week’s Luxury/Prêt segment. The collection draws its inspiration from the festival of Basant that made Lahore what it is; cheerful, jubilant and in a very endearing way, ruthless and competitive. The collection represented the high-street brand’s silent protest demanding to have the city’s most beloved festival back.

Kokab Alvi

PFDC presented a new talent, Kokab Alvi, who showcased his capsule menswear collection titled ‘Explorer Meets Music’. The collection draws its inspiration from the designer’s tribal background. It’s a reflection of his nomadic soul, his curious nature and perception about how different melodies can take you to places. The colour palette revolved around white, off white and black with gold and turquoise accents.

Zonia Anwaar

Zonia Anwaar showcased her ‘ZELLIIJ S/S17-18’ collection at PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week’s Luxury/Prêt Dual Show segment. The collection aimed to bring together a floral and mosaic fusion inspired by work of Maalems (master craftsmen) of the Moroccan Berber. The eloquent colour palette included mango yellow, cobalt blue, tangerine.

Saira Shakira

Saira Shakira showcased its ‘Ji?’ collection which was inspired from sporty forms and themes translating them to high fashion. The signature aesthetic by the designer duo was reflected in the collection which was glitzy sequin work, oriental imagery with a touch of retro.

Sania Maskatiya

The finale solo showcase on Day-1 of PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week was by Sania Studio’s Cruise Collection 2017 which featured intricate floral patterns and lively motifs in its signature house prints. With distinct cuts, striking palette of colours and sharp contrasts suited for every occasion.

Misha Lakhani

Misha Lakhani showcased her ‘Caravan’ collection at PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week’s Luxury/Prêt Grouped Show segment. The collection was about poetic storytelling through hand-woven fabrics and superior fit.

Bank Alfalah Rising Talent

Zainab Hamid showcased her ‘Still I Rise’ collection at PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week’s Bank Alfalah Rising Talent segment with her mentor Maria B. The collection was inspired by the boldness of a woman and the strength and beauty with which she faces the storms of the society. ‘Still I Rise’ featured experimentation with bold digital prints and patchwork using slub khaddar and cotton. Amna Sheikh showcased her ‘Rivaj-e-Virasat’ collection at PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week’s Bank Alfalah Rising Talent segment with her mentor Maria B. The collection draws its inspiration from the rich culture of Pakistan that is losing its essence with modernism. ‘Rivaj-e-Virasat’ is a modern take on the traditional silhouettes of Pakistan which shows the true essence of our beautiful ethnicity in a contemporary way. Emerging designer Asra Khalid showcased her ‘The Local Vendal’ collection at PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week’s Bank Alfalah Rising Talent segment.