Los Angeles:- Kendall Jenner is said to be ‘absolutely heartbroken’ by the response to her controversial Pepsi ad. The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star is said to be devastated after some members of the general public slammed the commercial for undermining the Black Lives Matter movement. A source told The Sun Online: ‘’Kendall is absolutely heartbroken by how everything has turned out, she had no idea it would end up like this. ‘’She’s taking time out from the limelight to come to terms with everything. It’s very upsetting for her, she never meant for any of this to happen.’’