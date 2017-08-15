Karachi-Pakistan’s top-notch designers took the runway to showcase their latest collections at Pakistan Women Fashion by celebrating 70 years of independence at a local marquee on Sunday night.

The first day of PWF featured fashion presentation by Fahad Hussayn, Ahmed Bilal, FnkAsia, Lajwanti by Ana Ali, Adnan Pardesy, Nida Azwer, Sobia Nazir and Mehdi.

The fashion week left its audience stunned with his majestic stage, uniquely set for one of kind show. The red carpet that seems always crowed with celebrities was dull this time.

The aim of Pakistan Women Fashion was to represent the core values of traditional fashion shows in a modern new style reflecting the development of Pakistani designers and their creativity on the ramp.

Fahad Hussayn gave an edgy start to the fashion week and expressed his excitement with his collection. He showcased the true colours of summers which were wearable yet very stylish. It was a perfect blend of tradition and modernity that added sparkle in women’s beauty. The acclaimed actor Mansha Pasha looked ethereal as she walked the ramp for the designer.

Followed by Huma Adnan of FnkAsia, the entire collection of her was an ode to Independence Day with modern day progressive men’s clothing and women’s wear. It was all about being forward thinking positive. Monochromes fused with denim were the key combination from menswear featuring loose fitted pants, long fitted pants, long collar shirts and vests. The women’s wear stood out for its funky and stylish appeal. Embroidered jackets, silk printed kaftans, printed and embellished pants and organza sleeves were the key highlights. Black silk top with embroidered pants looked wonderful.

Ahmed Bilal was third to present his fall/winter collection on the runway which was a tribute to royalty. Each piece was a mélange of hues of gold, goti work and fine textures, which depicts nobility and supremacy. The luxurious collection colour palette was inspired by the Jaipur culture with a blend of modern cuts. Next collection was presented by Lajwanti, which gave patronage to the rich culture and heritage to the east, which depicts a Pakistani bride in all the grandeur of the golden era.

With work highlighting traditional ghagra choli lengha, khulli shalwar, antique style dupatta and lehenga among other iconic pieces.

Yousaf Bashir Qureshi known as YBQ took the stage and delivered a soulful song paying tribute to the country on 70th Independence Day.

The stunning Nida Azwer showcased her latest fall winter collection featuring hand embroidered outfit called the ‘Khazaan’ collection. The entire collection gave us a modern twist keeping the traditional and wedding season in mind.

Last but not least Adnan Pardesy collection was set in a subtle and pastel colour palette. Sophisticated, unique and very stylish, lightly embellished Kaftans with silk pants, baleros, knee length shirts and pants, stunning sherwani’s were the highlights. Mai Dhai performed for the designer and mesmerized the fashionistas with her melodious voice.

Pakistan Women Festival concluded with a grade finale showcasing the collection of Mehdi that was rich in light embellishments, a standout green colour palette and exquisite distinct men’s sherwani’s were the highlights.

The day ended with the most awaited part of the festival, the PWF concert. Mai Dhai, Natasha Baig, Ali Zafar and Ahmed Jahazaib gave mesmerizing performances before a packed audience.

The second day of Pakistan Women Festival was a massive success, building anticipation for the grand finale when stereo nation was expected to perform. Starlinks managed the PR of the event exquisitely.