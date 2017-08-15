Hollywood star Vin Diesel announced an international live tour of Fast & Furious series on his official Facebook page in a live video.

The Fast & Furious star will play the main character of Dom Toretto.

"As you know, my work with Fast & Furious never ends, which I'm grateful for because of you all," he said, wearing a mechanic's work shirt with his character's name on it "So now, I am in New York, believe it or not, and we are filming something that is going to be pretty state-of-the-art, something no one's ever seen before, which is a live show, which will be, I think it's first gonna be a show at the O2 Arena in London that's gonna go all over the world and we're really excited about it. But it'll be a way for you to kind of see the action firsthand."

"I'm in the middle of shooting it right now," he added. "It's amazing how many studios there are in New York City now."

Part of the most recently released Fast & Furious film, The Fate of the Furious, movie No. 8, takes place in the city.

"Using the most advanced technology and your favorite cars from the series, Fast & Furious Live will faithfully evoke the most outrageous moments from the beloved series," it states. "Recreating the underground streets of Los Angeles to locations that criss-cross the globe, Fast & Furious Live lets you relive the most extreme action as our precision performance drivers execute pulse-pounding stunts surrounded by blockbuster set design, authentic digital projections and state-of-the-art physical obstacles."

"You'll feel the heat from flaming, nitrous charged exhausts, marvel at mind-blowing vehicular acrobatics and wonder 'how'd they do that' as scene after scene unfolds with the most immersive, entertaining technology imaginable," it says. "Get up close to everything you love from the explosive saga in a cutting-edge live experience that makes you part of the Fast & Furious family in a way never before possible. Real Action. Real Fast! The global tour hits the road January 2018."