LONDON-Bella Hadid is the new face of TAG Heuer and she stars in the brand’s latest Dont Crack Under Pressure campaign.

The 20-year-old supermodel has been confirmed as the latest representative of the luxury Swiss accessories brand, and the star’s partnership was announced at a VIP event at Equinox Bond Street gym in New York.

And the designer label are ‘’delighted’’ to have joined forces with the brunette beauty and have her feature in their campaigns.

Speaking at the fashion bash, TAG Heuer’s CEO Jean-Claude Biver - who is also the chairman of the Watch Division of LVMH Group - said: ‘’I am delighted to welcome Bella into the family of TAG Heuer ambassadors. Having Bella on the team enables me to reconnect TAG Heuer with the Millennials and young generations, and also with the brand’s avant-garde spirit, the spirit which drives us to do things differently, to innovate and to dare.’’

And Jean-Claude believes his company ‘’needed’’ the catwalk icon to front their adverts because they want to appeal to the ‘’bold and confident spirit of young people’’.

He explained: ‘’The TAG Heuer family has a real team spirit. We need someone like Bella to help us capture the bold and confident spirit of young people today. Thank you for joining us, Bella, welcome to the team.’’

Bella can be seen biting at a boxing glove with the brand’s logo emblazoned on the accessory in the advertisement, which was photographed by Cass Bird.

And the fashion mogul has taken to social media to share the image from the campaign and to show her gratitude at landing the new modelling venture.