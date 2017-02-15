WASHINGTON-Actress and activist Lindsay Lohan has revealed she feels ‘’proud’’ of her younger brother Dakota after he made his catwalk debut at New York Fashion Week. Lindsay Lohan feels ‘’proud’’ of her younger brother Dakota after he made his runway debut at New York Fashion Week.

The 30-year-old actress arrived in the Big Apple to watch her brother as he walked at the Love X Fashion X Art by Domingo Zapata show, and Lindsay admitted it was ‘’important’’ to her to support Dakota during his first foray into the industry.

Lindsay said: ‘’I am just so proud to see my brother walk in my very close friend’s show.’’

The flame-haired star also paid tribute to the IMG modelling agency, who are supporting Dakota’s career.

Lindsay told DailyMail.com: ‘’IMG has been great for him and his future. They are wonderful and very supportive of red hair and freckles! Reminds me of when I was young. I support my family. That’s what is important!’’

Meanwhile, Lindsay recently defended her bizarre new accent, after a video interview went viral last year in which she appeared to have lost her American twang.

The ‘Mean Girls’ star - who was born in New York but has recently been living in London - explained that because she has been trying to learn multiple languages, her accent has evolved.

She said: ‘’I was learning Arabic and Russian, and I studied French for nine years. I was also picking up on some Turkish, and then Greek.

‘’When I’m around different people and different places I tend to change and talk very quickly. Things come out and a flip into [accents] depending on who I’m with. You acquire different dialects.’’

Lindsay’s mother Dina Lohan also previously addressed the issue, saying she has the ‘’gift’’ of being able to learn languages quickly.

Dina explained: ‘’I raised Lindsay and all my children to constantly learn different languages and embrace different cultures. Since Lindsay was a kid, she was speaking fluent Italian because my mother is Italian and would only speak to her in it.

‘’She taught herself how to speak French, Arabic, Hebrew and the list goes on. Lindsay has a very high IQ and is very intelligent and can pick up on any language in a minute. She has that gift. She is a worldly person who has so many talents and so much to offer, and that’s what makes her so special and so beautiful.’’