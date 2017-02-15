KARACHI-The 3rdPond’s Miracle Journey gala, celebrated the miraculous stories of a 100 more Pakistani women evening at the grand Mohatta Palace.

The 100 women being feted in 2016 were joined by the 220 from the first two years and together they formed a powerful group of high achieving professionals whose stories of struggle and strength is an inspiration for women everywhere.

A Miracle Woman is defined as one who is not only managing a professional career but also nurturing her family, running her home and meeting all of the many social obligations that make demands on her time. She is an expert in the fine art of the work-life balance, and she does all this with seamless ease and elegance.

The Pond’s Miracle Journey has brought to the forefront such 100 women each year since 2014 and celebrated their miraculous journeys in both their personal and professional lives.

The movement started in 2014by introducing the 10 Miracle Mentors who were tasked to select 10 other high achieving women who would be their Miracle Women. Each year since then 10 new mentors have selected 100 women each till by 2016 the 330 strong PMJ women stand proudly together.

The 10 Mentors who selected the 100 women this year were Aatiqa Lateef, Dr Fehmida Arif, NaheedMashooqullah, Naila Alladin, Naz Khan, Ronak Lakhani, SafinazMuneer, Samina Ibrahim, Sana Hashwani and ZebaBakhtiar. Throughout 2016 the Mentorsidentified and selectedthe 100 women, their detailed inspiring stories were recorded and played out at the Mohatta Palace Gala.

The event was hosted by Sarmad Khoosat, the award winning writer and director of Manto and Humsafar, the evening celebrated the life of a Woman as she goes through the many stages of her life.

Sarmad was a compelling presence on stage as he skillfully wove the story of how every woman faces her struggles and triumphs.

Artists Nimra Bucha, SaminaPeerzada, ZebaBakhtiar and NAPA performers contributed to Sarmad’s powerful story.

The finale for the grand evening was musical band Noori who delighted the crowd with their ever green Manwa Re and the years’ most soulful song ParachanaDey. The audience sang along and enjoyed the moment.