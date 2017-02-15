LONDON-Hollywood actress and women’s rights campaigner Emma Watson won the Woman of the Year at the ELLE Style Awards in London. Emma Watson was named Woman of the Year at the ELLE Style Awards in London.

The 26-year-old actress received the accolade in recognition of her on-screen talents as well as her campaigning for gender equality, which has included helping to launch the HeForShe solidarity initiative.

The ‘Harry Potter’ star is among the most outspoken women in Hollywood on the issue of gender equality and in 2014, Emma was appointed as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador.

As part of her role, Emma has spoken at the United Nations headquarters in New York and the World Economic Forum about the issue of equality for women. The French-born British star has also visited various countries around the world to stress the need for women’s political participation.

Meanwhile, other winners at the star-studded bash included Blondie singer Debbie Harry, who claimed the Style Icon award, and Riz Ahmed, who won the Actor of the Year gong after his starring role in the widely-acclaimed ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’.

Elsewhere, Sasha Lane - who made her film debut in ‘American Honey’ last year - was named the Breakthrough Actress and French singer-songwriter Christine and the Queens walked away with the Album of the Year gong.

Other big-name guests in attendance at the fashion magazine’s annual ceremony included Beth Ditto, Thandie Newton and Vivienne Westwood.