Karachi-After winning hearts with her performance in the 2016 blockbuster Janaan, Hania Aamir has now begun shooting for her next silver screen role with Hamza Ali Abbasi. 19 year old Hania Aamir will be playing the lead role in MD Productions & Hum Films’ upcoming project ‘Parwaaz Hay Junoon’.

‘Parwaaz Hay Junoon’ is the directorial debut of award-winning director Haseeb Hasan and has been penned by Farhat Ishtiaq of Humsfar, Diyar-e-Dil & Udaari fame.

The film is being produced in collaboration with Pakistan Airforce and will be focusing on highlighting the stories from real life, with real-life air force pilots & personalities to play part in the film along with the lead cast.