Nicole Kidman has stepped into some hot political water with a new BBC interview, in which the actress said: "He's now elected and we, as a country, need to support who's ever the president, because that's what the country is based on. However that happened, he's there and let's go."

According to Marie Claire, Kidman, who was born in Hawaii and raised in Australia, has joint US-Australian citizenship and, according to Fox News, currently lives in Nashville with her husband, the country singer Keith Urban. Kidman added in the BBC interview that she's "very committed to women's issues," specifically around fundraising for the UN and breast and ovarian cancer.

It's unclear what, exactly, she meant with these comments. (The BBC interviewer noted that Kidman voted in the US election, which is what led her to ask: "What do you think of President elect Trump?") Does Kidman, for instance, mean that Americans should stop complaining about Trump's election and start working to improve the country ourselves, as Obama has said since November—or is she suggesting Americans get behind what Trump believes because he's president?

Kidman's rep did not immediately respond to a request to clarify the remarks.

Her comments run counter to what many celebrities in Hollywood have said about Trump. Meryl Streep called out Trump in her speech at this year's Golden Globes, which drew a response hours later from Trump, who tweeted that she's "overrated."

Kidman's remarks have also sparked backlash on Twitter, with some even calling for a boycott of her movies:

It's time to add her to our boycott list. No more Nicole Kidman. https://t.co/JJkyYAawR5 — Eddie (@eddienotfunny) January 13, 2017

Nicole Kidman: It's time to accept and support Trump https://t.co/s9ohYAYbJv pic.twitter.com/TDT5hxvAHi — The Hill (@thehill) January 12, 2017

Nicole Kidman says it’s time to support Donald Trump https://t.co/QDcz1AEooF — TIME (@TIME) January 13, 2017

Tell Nicole Kidman she needs to mind her own business https://t.co/atnc6UDIed — LIL'UGLY (@ohnanette) January 13, 2017

But others have rallied in her defense:



Thank you @NicoleKidman for speaking out in favor of coming together and supporting our President Elect. — Denise Whitman (@dfwhitman) January 13, 2017

@NicoleKidman You've helped to bridge the gap a bit and restored a little hope I had lost in Hollywood. -Trump Supporter — Jeffery Parks (@JefferyMParks) January 13, 2017

Special shout out to AmericanSweetheart, Nicole Kidman, for her graciousness, sophistication & calls for unity! pic.twitter.com/0BcAEZib4x — American Taurus (@InetF) January 13, 2017