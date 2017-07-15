LOSANGELES - Rumours about a book have been proved false. There has been a whisper that Britney Spears was planning to write and publish an autobiography revealing all about her life. Now it seems that that news is absolutely not true - as much as it is one book we would all be desperate to read. Britney Spears at pre-Grammy galaBritney Spears at pre-Grammy gala. The 35-year-old entertainer has been the subject of much scandal and controversy in her life, but she’s always remained private when it comes to speaking out about it. One magazine report revealed that she would finally be breaking that silence by publishing a book all about the real Britney.

Gossip Cop has revealed that a source close to the singer has insisted the rumour is ‘not true’. A shame, but it’s unsurprising. After all, she wasn’t a part of Lifetime’s recent biopic of her life ‘Britney Ever After’ which would have been the perfect chance to tell her story - if indeed she had wanted to.

It was Life and Style that claimed she was writing a book in the first place. ‘Britney is tired of hearing all these half-truths about her’, they said. ‘She’s ready to be completely open and honest about who she is and how she feels.’

Needless to say, we’ll have to wait probably indefinitely for this so-called ‘tell-all book’. Meanwhile, Britney has also been the subject of another rumour that has turned out to be completely false. It was recently claimed that she would be performing at the 2018 Super Bowl, however PepsiCo executive Justin Toman has confirmed that it’s not happening. ‘I can tell you it’s not Britney’, he told MAC Presents. ‘We’ll reveal in due time. Rumors always start around this time.’



CM