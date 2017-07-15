LAHORE - Pakistan’s much awaited first super hero film had a super disastrous start when it crashed at its premiere in Karachi the other day. Superstar Humayun Saeed playing the male lead in the film was so disappointed that he left the show midway fuming over how bad was the editing.

Film Project Ghazi release has been stopped for several technical issues and mainly sound effects. The film, which was to be released on July 14, 2017, will now be released after four months.

The decision to reschedule the film release date was made by producers on the request of Humayun Saeed. The team of Project Ghazi took to social media to announce the postponement of the film release.

“It is with a heavy heart that we are making the announcement that project Ghazi’s release date has been postponed. We understand that this was a highly anticipated movie, but films of this magnitude require extensive technical work and hence to do justice to the film genre, we have decided to delay the release from July 14, 2017,” team Project Ghazi said.

Talking to The Nation Humayun Saeed said Project Ghazi was almost incomplete. “There are so many technical issues and the film background sound was not good. I left the premiere after half an hour and convinced the producers to delay the dates of the film release because I was not satisfied with the final product of Project Ghazi. So, we decided to release the film after four months,” Humayun said.

The Chairman of the Pakistan Film Exhibitors Association, Zoraiz Lashari, is very disappointed with the delay in release of films. “If all films date will be delayed how the cinema industry will survive. Cinema houses are bearing the loss. To release two films (both Pakistani) on Eid can’t fulfill the demand of cinema industry. The producers and directors should think about this issue.

“Syed Noor film ‘Chaen Aye Na’ which was earlier set to hit screen on 21st July has now pushed back to 11th August. They are rescheduling the dates themselves without keeping us in touch,” Zoraiz said.

According to the cinema owner the hype of Project Ghazi was so much that the tickets were being sold online. After hearing the news of Project Ghazi release date being extended the fans are disappointed.

Haris Chaudhry, property dealer in Sadaar Cantt, who purchased the tickets online, said his children were so excited about Project Ghazi when they saw the trailer. “They insisted on purchasing the tickets online at Sozo cinema in Fortress before its release. I purchased six tickets and our whole family planned to watch the film but after hearing this news everyone was disappointed. We have now got back the money that we had paid online,” Haris said.

Faizan Javed