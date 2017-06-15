Adele made an unexpected visit to Grenfell Tower in London on Wednesday night to offer hugs and support to those affected by the devastating fire that engulfed the 24-story apartment building.

The singer and her husband, Simon Konecki, were spotted outside the scene of the disaster -- which claimed the lives of at least 12 people and injured 74 others.

According to eyewitnesses who posted about the incident on Twitter, the 29-year-old GRAMMY winner was walking around hugging those displaced by the inferno and asking people what she could do to help.

Adele is at currently at Grenfell Tower asking if anyone needs help that was affected by the fire ❤️ — Adele Union (@AdeleUnion) June 15, 2017

The singer was visibly distraught as she spoke with victims of the fire, and was seen offering her support to people standing outside the tower.

Just spotted @Adele and Simon Konecki visiting the Grenfell Tower, she was dressed in an abaya. Respect to both of you. #Adele #grenfelltower #simonkonecki A post shared by FourMee (@fourmee) on Jun 14, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT

According to reports, fire officials were called to Grenfell Tower to combat the blaze at around 1 a.m. local time on Wednesday. The fire continued for over 10 hours. The cause of the fire has not yet been announced.

Adele and Konecki own a home in Kensington, near Grenfell Tower, where she spends much of her year.

Fellow London-based songstress Lily Allen also offered support, tweeting an offer for a "bed, a lift or tea" to anyone affected by the tragedy who needed help.