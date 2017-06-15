Manchester-Ariana Grande is in line to get honorary citizenship of Manchester from Manchester City Council after she arranged the One Love Manchester benefit concert to raise money for the victims of a terror attack in the city.

The council want to hand the ‘Dangerous Woman’ singer the honour after she arranged the One Love Manchester benefit concert to raise money for the victims of a terror attack, after an explosion at Manchester Arena following the singer’s performance there last month left 22 dead and many more injured.

They are proposing a new system, which would recognise those people who aren’t residents of the city but still make an outstanding contribution to it.

Council leader Sir Richard Leese told BBC News: ‘’[Many people already see Ariana as] an honorary Mancunian. This seems a fitting moment to update the way we recognise those who make noteworthy contributions to the life and success of our city. ‘’We’ve all had cause to be incredibly proud of Manchester and the resilient and compassionate way in which the city, and all those associated with it, have responded to the terrible events of 22 May - with love and courage rather than hatred and fear ... [Ariana had] exemplified this response.’’

Manchester City Council also revealed they plan to hold an event to recognise the ‘’great many selfless acts and demonstrations of community spirit in the aftermath of the atrocity’’.

Meanwhile, Ariana previously took to social media to insist she is ‘’thinking of her angels’’ as she resumed her Dangerous Woman World Tour in Paris last week.

Captioning a photograph of the Eiffel Tower, she wrote: ‘’First show back tonight. Thinking of our angels every step of the way. I love you with all my heart.

‘’Grateful for and incredibly proud of my band, dancers and entire crew. I love you I love you. (sic)’’