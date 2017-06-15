LOS ANGELES-Kylie Jenner has put one of her mansions up for sale again for $3.3 million. The 19-year-old star withdrew her Mediterranean-style abode from the property market for four days before she decided to list it for a second time earlier this month. The property is the same one Kylie rented to brother Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna. However, it’s not clear why the reality TV star - who has been trying to sell the mansion since June 2016 - initially decided to withdraw the property from the market. Kylie bought the 5,100 square-foot mansion for $2.6 million in March 2015, a few months before she celebrated her 18th birthday.