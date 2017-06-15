NEW YORK-Scarlett Johansson has dismissed suggestions her new film ‘Rough Night’ is a chick flick, and argued critics should look past the female cast

The 32-year-old actress is joined in the ‘’saucy’’ comedy by Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer and Zoe Kravitz and she is frustrated that people are not seeing anything beyond the fact the cast are largely female.

Speaking to E! News, she said: ‘’What’s been really funny is that I have had a lot of people saying things to me as we have been doing press for this film that it’s a ‘ladies movie’ about...’four ladies’ and I am like ‘Well, not necessarily.’

‘’It seems almost sort of passé that to say that is a ‘ladies movie.’ Once we can accept that women are funny and that we allow ourselves to talk about taboo subjects and take the stigma off of them, then I see it’s a lot more inclusive environment.’’ Scarlett insists the movie is more funny than ‘’raunchy’’ and says it’s the first script she’s ever received that made her laugh out loud.

She added: ‘’It’s funny I don’t even think about this film as being raunchy, but I guess it’s a little salty...

‘’What really appealed to me is that the script is so damn funny and it made me laugh out loud and I don’t think that’s ever really happened to me before.’’

Meanwhile, ‘Saturday Night Live’ star Kate praised Scarlett for her improvisation skills.

She said of her co-star: ‘’She’s hilarious. She was just instantly so funny and was so great at improvising and it was just really exciting to watch her do comedy, as well as be so grounded. I just love being in the room watching her act. She’s a master class.’’