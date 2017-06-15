Karachi-With the success of its first two editions New Delhi (2015) and Lahore (2016), the multi-dimensional platform Shaan-e-Pakistan led by the power house Huma Nassr of Braahtii is set to return with the most exciting edition yet, ‘The Luxury Privé Edition’ from 6th to 8th of September 2017. The three day event is scheduled to take place in Karachi for its third edition.

To this end, 2017’s three-day event will open with Shaan-e-Pakistan’s signature and coveted ‘Ek Shaam Pakistan ke Naam’ celebration focusing on musical collaborations between artists, to be revealed, from across region. It is poignant to note that this same night in 2015 was headlined by the late Amjad Sabri who left Indian audiences spellbound with his Kalaams for a night of spiritual beauty and then in Lahore in 2016 by Indian music maestro Rekha Bhardwaj.

Days two and three will feature an elaborate fashion show with International and Pakistani designers sharing the stage to present luxury and bridal collections for the 2017/2018 season. Day three will also host grand solo fashion showcases featuring a duo of the finest fashion ateliers from across the region.