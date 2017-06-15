LOS ANGELES:- Tom Hardy’s standalone ‘Venom’ movie will not be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, despite the character being one of Spider-Man’s biggest foes. The 39-year-old actor will be playing one of the web-slinging superhero’s greatest villains in the upcoming Sony film, ‘Venom’, but Marvel Studios insist they won’t be welcoming the character into their wider cinematic universe any time soon. Speaking in a live Q&A with fans, Marvel Studios producer Kevin Feige dismissed the idea he could introduce the character into the blockbuster movie series. He told Allocine: ‘’No plans to include him in the MCU right now.
[The ‘Venom’ movie] is Sony’s project.’’ Meanwhile, it’s a busy time for Tom at the moment following reports he could be taking on a lead role in Guy Ritchie’s highly anticipated live-action ‘Aladdin’ reboot. The 39-year-old actor could be in with a shot of playing Jafar, after the director reached out to him about taking on the villainous part. A source said recently: ‘’Guy is a huge fan of Tom’s work and securing him would be a major coup. There have been conversations and, although nothing is set in stone and things are subject to change, he’s certainly one of Guy’s favoured choices.’’This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 15-Jun-2017 here.