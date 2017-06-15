LOS ANGELES:- Tom Hardy’s standalone ‘Venom’ movie will not be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, despite the character being one of Spider-Man’s biggest foes. The 39-year-old actor will be playing one of the web-slinging superhero’s greatest villains in the upcoming Sony film, ‘Venom’, but Marvel Studios insist they won’t be welcoming the character into their wider cinematic universe any time soon. Speaking in a live Q&A with fans, Marvel Studios producer Kevin Feige dismissed the idea he could introduce the character into the blockbuster movie series. He told Allocine: ‘’No plans to include him in the MCU right now.

[The ‘Venom’ movie] is Sony’s project.’’ Meanwhile, it’s a busy time for Tom at the moment following reports he could be taking on a lead role in Guy Ritchie’s highly anticipated live-action ‘Aladdin’ reboot. The 39-year-old actor could be in with a shot of playing Jafar, after the director reached out to him about taking on the villainous part. A source said recently: ‘’Guy is a huge fan of Tom’s work and securing him would be a major coup. There have been conversations and, although nothing is set in stone and things are subject to change, he’s certainly one of Guy’s favoured choices.’’