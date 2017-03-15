London-The singer entertained the crowd in Adelaide with a dirty joke, after technical problems halted her performance.

Adele suffered a technical glitch during her concert at the Oval in Adelaide on Monday night, after a power cut left her instruments without any sound for five minutes. But ever the pro, Adele made sure her audience was kept entertained, by treating them to a dirty joke while the problem was being fixed. “So we’re having a technical difficulty,” Adele told the crowd. “I’m not quite sure what it is. Shall I try and tell some jokes? Our power has gone out under the stage, so who knows how long we’re going to be doing this for. “Shall I tell you my filthy joke despite all the children here? I need more applause than that because I might offend someone. ”What do you call a blonde standing on her head? A brunette with bad breath.” Later in the night Adele revealed the technical problem had happened after her revolving stage pulled a vital plug out. ”I’m sorry about the power cut tonight,” she told the audience.