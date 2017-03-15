KUALA LUMPUR:- Disney has indefinitely postponed the opening of its film “Beauty and the Beast” in Malaysia after censors in the Muslim-majority nation reportedly cut out a “gay moment” in the movie. The cuts came after the movie ran into trouble in Russia, which slapped an adults-only rating on the film last week following pressure by an lawmaker who was pushing for a ban. The film’s director Bill Condon has revealed that it contains Disney’s “first exclusively gay moment”, although some critics have said the reference is extremely mild and fleeting. Malaysian Censorship Board (LPF) chairman Abdul Halim Abdul Hamid told The Star newspaper that the film “has been approved... with a minor cut”.–