Karachi-Lakhany Silk Mills (LSM) collaborated with Farah Talib Aziz’s fine lawn to usher in the essence of summer at the swish new premises of Ambrosia. The summer garden event was attended by high end socialites and media personnel who were greeted by a colourful array of flowers which were glamorously encompassed in the new collection.

The delicate and pastel lawn collection by Farah Talib Aziz is inspired by the natural beauty and profusion of flowers found in abundance along the stunning coastline of Monaco, where the collections’ shoot was set and shot.

The city’s legendary elegance and grace is embodied in the light pastels used and the hints of French architecture which is reflected by signature white windows. The flamboyant culture of the city is highlighted in the exquisite designs which are paired with breezy summer colours that are fresh to look at. Farah Talib Aziz said that we believe that lawn is the pret of Pakistan and should complement our climate and culture. Full of gorgeous feminine shades and motifs the collection which is easily wearable, strikes a balance between the elegance and practicality required in the everyday Pakistani dress. “Over the years we have made continuous effort and concentrated on research and development to bring the audience state of the art fabric which is of high quality,” she said.