LAHORE-Pakistan Fashion Week London is the premier presentation of Pakistan’s fashion industry on a western stage. This eleventh season will feature at the prestigious Lancaster Palace, London with 36 of Pakistan’s leading and emerging designers. PFW11 London is presented in collaboration with the High Commission of Pakistan, London as a part of their 70th Anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence celebrations.

Two day Pakistan Fashion Week London will be arrange on May 20 and May21, 2017. The High Commission for Pakistan London in collaboration with Riwayat is delighted to present 11th Pakistan Fashion Week London at one of London’s most prestigious Royal Venues, Lancaster House.

The event will be mark the celebration of 70 years of Pakistani Independence and will bring together some of Pakistan’s best and emerging designs, marking the huge contribution that Pakistan’s fashion industry makes to Pakistan and the rest of the world.

Lancaster House is steeped in history and is one of London’s most prestigious venues. Adjacent to Buckingham Palace it provides a spectacular backdrop.