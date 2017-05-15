LAHORE-Ajoka theatre is organizing a two day theatre festival to mark its 33rd anniversary from today. The plays include ‘Bala king’, ‘Anhi Maai da sufna’ and will be performed at Alhamra Hall 2 in Lahore today.

‘Bala King’ is a Punjabi adaptation of Bertlot Brecht’s play written with allegorical reference to the rise of Hitler in Germany .The play traces the rise of a Lahori petty criminal gang to political prominence. It is a strong indictment of the use of bribe and intimidation in politics.

‘Anhi Maai Da Sufna’ is based on some true stories of the generation dislocated during the partition of 1947. It highlights the shattered dreams of two old humans who have unprecedented love for their homeland. The play is being presented as part of Ajoka’s activities linked to the 70th anniversary of Partition.

Both the plays are written by Ajoka’s executive director Shahid Nadeem, who said that Ajoka theatre is committed to project the message of peace, tolerance and religious harmony through socially relevant and meaningful theatre and will continue its work with the same passion in future.