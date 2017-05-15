LOS ANGELES-Kim Kardashian West and her sisters Khloe and Kourtney have visited a Planned Parenthood centre to show their support for ‘’an amazing place’’.

The 36-year-old reality star and her sisters Kourtney and Khloe visited one of the group’s clinics in Los Angeles to show their support for the medical service provider which could lose much needed funding if the US Senate approves a healthcare reform bill sent through by the House of Representatives.

Posting a photo of herself with her sisters and the Planned Parenthood staff, the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star wrote on Instagram on Saturday: ‘’My sisters and I visited Planned Parenthood recently and learned that the House of Representatives forced through a bill that strips health care coverage from millions of people and raises health care costs, including Planned Parenthood patients. They are such an amazing place that provides so much to so many! #istandwithpp (sic)’’

Khloe, 32, posted the same snap on her account and wrote: ‘’Visited @PPLosAngeles yesterday and learned so much. 2.5MM rely on PP for care -birth control, cancer-screenings, STD testing and so much more!#IStandWithPP (sic)’’

And the Kardashian sisters aren’t the only celebrities who are standing with the non-profit organisation - which provides reproductive health services in the United States and globally - as singer Katy Perry recently revealed she donated $10,000 to help the service amidst the threat of budget cuts.

She said in a lengthy Instagram post: ‘’I am making a public donation to Planned Parenthood for the teenage me who made several visits to first a clinic in Santa Barbara and then Los Angeles, CA to educate myself on my sexual health, a subject I had little to no information on because of my sheltered upbringing. I had no idea how things worked down there, and had no idea how to make a plan for them.

‘’Planned Parenthood educated me on my body and my reproductive health, so that I could focus on my dreams and using my voice until I knew the timing was right for me to make a plan to have a family. Since then, I have been able to focus wholeheartedly on bringing messages of strength and becoming a voice for others. Without this education, I may have had a different life path.

‘’That is just my experience, but I know Planned Parenthood’s broader range of services can sometimes be the only medical support low-income families ever see. I know what it’s like to need help. I came from a lower- to middle-class family and never grew up with the option of health insurance. I remember having 13 cavities as a teenager, and the best option my parents could come up with was to try and take me to Mexico because we couldn’t afford anything in California.

‘’Now, more than ever, we all need to protect and create safe places for each other. I hope I can help inspire you to make a gift as well, and become a member and an ally.’’