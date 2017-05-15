LONDON-Kate Moss has revealed she ‘steals’ jewellery from her boyfriend Nikolai von Bismarck, but he isn’t allowed to do the same.

The 43-year-old model was believed to have ended her relationship with the aristocratic photographer, but the pair have seemingly settled their differences as Kate now admits that she often borrows items from his accessories collection - although the sharing doesn’t go both ways.

Asked if she ever wears any of Nikolai’s jewellery, Kate said: ‘’I can steal his jewellery; he doesn’t steal mine.’’

Kate’s fascination with the jewellery in her boyfriend’s collection comes as she says she loves men’s accessories, as she says it isn’t as bulky as people might first assume.

She said: ‘’People think it is all about sovereign rings and big gold chains for rappers, but I love wearing the things that men would wear back in the day. That watch chain that I bought years ago was for men. Everything kind of goes both ways now, doesn’t it?’’

And it isn’t just Nikolai who has to keep his hands off her accessories, as Kate’s 14-year-old daughter Lila Grace - whom she has with with ex-boyfriend Jefferson Hack - isn’t allowed to rummage through her mother’s ‘’antique’’ collection.

Kate said of her daughter during an interview the Daily Telegraph newspaper: ‘’She does love jewellery, but wearing my antique pieces? No.’’

Meanwhile, Kate was previously believed to have called time on her romance with her 29-year-old lover after a series of ‘’volcanic rows’’, and insiders claim she grew increasingly frustrated with his ‘’wild’’ behaviour.

A source said: ‘’Nik refused to curb his wild lifestyle.

‘’Everyone knows that Kate loves to party, but Nik struggled to keep up without going overboard.’’

Pals of the blonde beauty were believed to have found the timing of the reported split strange, as it came shortly after it was revealed Kate and estranged husband Jamie Hince have ‘’quietly’’ agreed the terms of her divorce, a year after they split.

The source added: ‘’Most of her friends saw Nik as a distraction while Kate was going through her break-up with Jamie, so it’s interesting they’ve called it quits as soon as the divorce was finalised.’’