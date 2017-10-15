LOS ANGELES:- Pink is worried about her children’s future. The ‘What About Us’ hitmaker - who has six-year-old daughter Willow and nine-month-old son Jameson with her husband Carey Hart - admits she is scared for her kids and says it will ‘’break her heart’’ when her eldest child finds out the ‘’kind of world she lives in’’. She said: ‘’I have a 6-year-old little girl who I’m raising, and the day she figures out what kind of world she lives in is going to be the day that breaks my heart. I don’t yet know how to have that conversation. I’m hoping somebody else makes a speech and teaches me before that day comes.