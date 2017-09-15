LOS ANGELES:- Harrison Ford had admitted he would ‘’rather not’’ return to ‘Star Wars’ as Han Solo after his character was killed at the end of ‘The Force Awakens’. The 75-year-old actor starred as the iconic Han Solo in the original trilogy and reprised his role in 2015’s ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ but was shockingly killed by his own son Ben Solo/Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), with the Jedi apprentice turning to the Dark Side of The Force. Ford has admitted he won’t return to the franchise now, and he admits it was the knowledge that Han would die which made a return appealing to him.–CM