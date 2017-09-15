KARACHI: The concluding day of Fashion Pakistan Week Winter Festive was a huge success with a remarkable mixture of fashion, alongside celebrities who just nailed it at the runway with their enthralling looks. A total of six designers showcased their winter festive collections.

Needless to say, each designer’s vision was complemented by make-up looks that accentuated the individual style ethos with great precision and detail.

Giving way to a head turning show at the fashion fiesta was the Sana Safinaz bridal couture that flaunted the designer’s creativity on the ramp. The duo designers came back on the fashion radar with a bang and stole the heart of the Fashionistas with their flawless collection.

Each dress from her collection ‘Roses and Rue’ was an array of gorgeous hues ranging from deep jewel and middle tones to ivory whites and frothy pastels which resulted in an alluring and overtly feminine appeal.

Day 3 of FPW17 commenced by Teena Durrani, she presented the ‘Platinum series’ which was couture created using the finest fems that displayed a dazzling reflective play of light. With works of maroon and gold and other signifying combination of colours, finely embroidered hems of dupatta, gorgeous glimmery and sparkling lehengas with dull gold’s embellished and kamdani work, all of her ensembles had a complete and comprehensive bridal look leaving out no details. Bursting with glamour and prestige, her collection wowed all. Areeba Habib mesmerized all in majestic white ensemble decorated with intricate silver Swarovski embellishments.

Next up was Nauman Arfeen, he presented a glimpse of the gold and pastel orange menswear Sherwani’s with intricate floral embroidery on it. Full of shimmery dresses trendy peplum tops and bold bell bottoms, Nauman’s collection ‘Carnation’ did not fail to impress us. The women’s collection was desi style ethereal, with velvet embroidered bell-bottoms and fully embellished net coats. In bold short wigs, the girls strutted representing a free and fun look, holding the pink flower in their hands and wearing beige and pink khussas. Adeel Chaudhry and Naaz Norouzi walked the ramp for the designer and mesmerized the audience.

Saira Shakira was third to present their latest formal / bridal collection on the ramp. The artistically designed white ensemble adorned with floral work and beaded tassels was apart the highlights. Their collection 'A Monsoon Wedding' had a touch of signature designs, beautifully blended with fresh contemporary patterns and silhouettes. The colour pallete used was a mix of pastels with rich jewels and printed florals that gave a fresh, new look. Most of their ensembles had dexterous use of metallic tassels and coloured thread work with intricate mosaic borders. Actress Sana Javed walked the ramp for the designer in an orange and gold front open top paired with a blue gharara that had intricate mosaic work on the hem.

From bold blacks and gold’s to subtle whites and silvers, Adnan Pardesy’s collection ‘Rivayat’ was truly amazing. With classic hand woven embroidered in luxe fabrics, each and every outfit was crafted as a piece of art and echoed of majesty with silver embellishments, best paired with stylish and modern bell bottoms. Statement outfits made models look fierce and dauntless with a tribal feel, a raw look to almost perfect attire giving an almost dangerous edge to quaintly look. Sonia Hussain sizzled on ramp as she walked on the ramp for the designer and charmed everyone in a black and gold ensemble.

Last but not least Maheen khan charmed the audience with her collection ‘The lion and the Muse’ which consisted of an interesting mix of modern eastern and western designs. With suits and long flowy bright red coats covered in sparkling embellishments paired with flowey pants, stylish and modish halter tops, shirts with work of stripes – all of these creations looked super classy.

The grand finale ended by the solo show of Sana Safinaz, with an exquisite visual monologue and revival of floral elements. A tantalizingly delicate yet deliberately powerful collision in a showcase of contemporary bridal couture with a distinctive western aesthetic resulted in a collection that was breathtakingly provocative. The audience walked into a set that gave a nod to the forest, with faux trees and boulders and shrubbery incorporated onto the runway. Menswear collection showcased was an innovative mix of eastern and western. Saara Hirji stride down the ramp in an ice blue gown, with a well decorated bodice and long sleeves that added flair of creativity to the outfit. Saheefa Khattak rocked a glamour and trendy maroon top with bell-bottoms, crafted using silver Swarovski crystals that draw a bold pattern over the outfit, representing truly powerful women.