LOS ANGELES-George and Amal Clooney reportedly want to have their children in London and will spend the baby’s first few years at their home in Sonning, Berkshire. The ‘Monuments Men’ star and the human rights lawyer are reportedly hoping Amal will give birth to the couple’s twins in the British capital, with the family spending the next few years of their life at their home in Sonning, Berkshire, E! News reports. Meanwhile, George previously revealed he and Amal have yet to choose names for their new arrivals. He said: ‘’No we haven’t picked out any names and I’ll tell you why ... Because I’ve had friends pick out names around their parents and then it becomes ...